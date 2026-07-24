VDOT Plans Overnight Lane Closures on I-95 and Stafford Roads July 26–Aug. 1

“Scheduled lane closures for road work in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas, weather permitting,” the Virginia Department of Transportation reported for the week of July 26 through Aug. 1. Overnight milling and paving will close single and double lanes on I-95 northbound near Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) in Stafford County, with additional ramp closures and work on Routes 1, 3, 17 and local roads.

Stafford County drivers should expect nighttime single- and double-lane restrictions on I-95 beginning as early as 9 p.m., temporary ramp shutdowns at Exit 143, and alternating or single-lane work on Route 1, Route 610, Route 3 and secondary roads. Motorists are advised to check 511 Virginia for real-time updates and allow extra travel time.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.