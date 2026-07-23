Police Blotter: Firearm Incident, Tow Truck Driver Arrested

A Stafford County man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he brandished a firearm during an incident at a residence. Robert Spindle, 80, of Falmouth, also showed signs of impairment and was charged with brandishing a firearm and public intoxication.

Stafford County deputies also investigated two fraud reports involving unauthorized transactions and identity theft, plus a vehicle vandalism call. In Fredericksburg, officers arrested a tow truck driver on multiple charges after a traffic stop, including providing false identification and outstanding warrants from Stafford County.

Here is the daily police blotter roundup of incidents reported by local agencies.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Man Arrested for Brandishing Firearm on Sandy Ridge Road

Deputies responded about 7:31 p.m. July 21 to a report of a brandished firearm in the area of Sandy Ridge Road. After speaking with all parties, the suspect admitted to brandishing a firearm related to an incident at the residence. The suspect showed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, glassy eyes and unsteady balance. Robert Spindle, 80, of Falmouth, was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and public intoxication.

Fraud Reports on Tamerlane Drive and Wallace Farms Lane

About 1:50 p.m. July 21, deputies responded to a fraud report on Tamerlane Drive involving unauthorized transactions. The victim reported a decline in their credit due to attempted unauthorized transactions in Florida but had not suffered any monetary loss at the time of the report.

About 8:48 p.m. the same day, deputies responded to a separate fraud and identity theft report on Wallace Farms Lane. The victim reported suspicious activity on their account, including unauthorized withdrawals and transfers. Bank officials advised the funds had been used to purchase a vehicle in Texas and car insurance in Arizona, with paperwork using the victim’s personal information. No suspects have been identified.

Vehicle Vandalism on Brentsmill Drive

About 4:56 p.m. July 21, deputies responded to a vandalism report in the area of Brentsmill Drive. The victim reported their vehicle’s back window had been broken. An initial canvass of the area provided no further information.

Fredericksburg Police

Tow Truck Driver Arrested After Traffic Stop

On July 16, an officer clearing a traffic stop near Plank Road and Huntington Hills observed a tow truck traveling toward him while towing a vehicle. The driver made an abrupt lane change that caused the towed vehicle to swing in a dangerous manner. The tow truck’s license plate also appeared intentionally obscured.

During the stop, the driver provided a false name, date of birth and Social Security number. His true identity was confirmed as Brandon Payne, 41, of King George. A records check showed outstanding warrants through the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for grand larceny. Payne was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with providing false identification to avoid arrest, failure to secure a load, operating a tow truck without DCJS credentials and failure to have a valid state inspection. Payne was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on a $2,000 bond.

Payne is also the subject of an ongoing Fredericksburg Police detective investigation that began in October 2025 involving alleged predatory towing practices by his company. The investigation has generated multiple reports from victims across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Anyone who believes they have been overcharged or victimized by a towing company is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department.

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