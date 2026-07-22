Virginia Gun Shops Resume Assault-Style Weapon and Magazine Sales After Statewide Injunction

“Gun shops across Virginia resumed sales of assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines today after a statewide injunction blocking enforcement of the new ban officially took effect,” WSET reported. A Washington County judge clarified that the temporary order applies statewide, preventing enforcement of the ban across the commonwealth following weeks of legal challenges over its constitutionality.

Del. Tim Griffin, R-53rd District, called the ruling a win for Second Amendment rights, while Del. Sam Rasoul, D-38th District, urged patience as the case proceeds. The attorney general’s office said the state remains confident the ban will be upheld and noted that related U.S. Supreme Court cases could inform the outcome.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.