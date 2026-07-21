Supplier of Gun Used in Old Dominion Attack Pleads Guilty

“The gun used at Old Dominion University by a convicted foreign terrorist supporter came from a Virginian who stole it and was dealing firearms without a license, according to his guilty plea,” The Center Square reported. Kenya Mcchell Chapman, 32, of Smithfield, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to three counts of making false statements during firearm purchases and faces up to 35 years at his Dec. 18 sentencing. Prosecutors say he stole the weapon from a vehicle in Newport News a year earlier and sold it to Mohamed Bailor Jalloh the day before the March 12 attack.

Jalloh, previously convicted in 2016 of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, killed one person and wounded two others during a shooting at an Army ROTC class on the Norfolk campus before he was subdued and fatally stabbed. Cellphone records showed Chapman’s number was the most frequently contacted in the week leading up to the attack, and ammunition matching that used in the shooting was recovered from Chapman’s residence the following day.

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