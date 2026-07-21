Severe Thunderstorms Likely Today Across Northern Virginia; Cooler Weather Ahead

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, mainly after 4 p.m., with some storms possibly becoming severe. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 92 and heat index values as high as 103.

Southwest winds 8 to 13 mph with gusts up to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will continue, especially before 1 a.m., with scattered activity possible after 5 a.m. Low around 72. Southwest winds 9 to 13 mph with gusts to 23 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Additional rainfall of a half to three-quarters of an inch is possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, becoming likely after 4 p.m. Partly sunny with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation 60%.

Key Messages from the National Weather Service

Strong to severe thunderstorms likely today, with some risk lingering into Wednesday. Higher moisture and instability are moving into the area. Damaging winds are the primary hazard, though large hail and a tornado or two are possible if supercells develop. Localized flash flooding is also a concern with heavy rain.

Storms will likely impact the I-95 corridor between mid-afternoon and early evening. A second round is possible this evening. Coverage and intensity will depend on upstream activity.

Cooler weather Thursday through the weekend. High pressure will bring below-average temperatures with highs in the 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s (possibly mid-40s in valleys). Small rain chances return late weekend.

Stay weather aware and monitor updates, especially during afternoon and evening hours. Conditions can change quickly with severe weather.

Information from the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington D.C. office.