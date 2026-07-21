Fredericksburg School Board Member Jarvis E. Bailey Resigns; Board Sets Timeline to Fill Vacancy Following Travel Spending Questions

Fredericksburg City School Board Member-at-Large Jarvis E. Bailey has resigned, with the board moving quickly to fill the vacancy.

Bailey submitted his resignation letter on July 13, 2026. It was read into the record during a special board meeting on July 20. In the letter, Bailey described his service as a “calling” and framed his departure in seasonal and spiritual terms: “There are seasons in every life… After much prayer and reflection, I have come to recognize that this is one of those moments.” He expressed gratitude for serving students, families, educators, and the community, and stated his commitment to ministry, speaking, coaching, and teaching.

The board accepted the resignation and unanimously approved resolutions for a writ of election and interim appointment process. Applications for the interim position are due by 5:00 p.m. on July 28 via a Microsoft Form, with materials to be posted publicly on the Fredericksburg City Public Schools website. A public hearing with candidate presentations (3 minutes each) and community comments is set for August 3 at 5:00 p.m., followed by an interim appointment during the August 17 budget work session. The appointee would serve through December 31, 2026, with a full election in November 2026.

Travel Expenses Under Scrutiny

Bailey’s resignation comes following travel spending questions detailed in prior Potomac Local coverage drawing from The Fredericksburg Advance. A dedicated audit of FY2025 travel (commissioned October 2025) remained incomplete as of late May 2026. The general audit flagged misalignment with division guidelines, including unauthorized purchase card use.

Notable examples involving Bailey and Ward 4 member Malvina Rollins Kay included charges for Hawaii and Atlanta conferences (first-class travel, premium SUV rentals exceeding per diems), contributing to a ~$5,000 overspend and nearly half the board’s professional development budget. Bailey reimbursed most costs; a new approval policy passed narrowly in July 2025.

At the August 2025 ribbon-cutting for the new Walker–Grant Middle School, Bailey declined to address spending questions directly. “I’m done talking about that,” he said. “We got more important things to talk about.”

Moving Forward

The board’s swift action on the vacancy aims to maintain continuity. Residents deserve full transparency on the delayed audit and a renewed focus on fiscal responsibility. Potomac Local News will continue following the appointment process and related issues.

Academic Performance Context

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has faced persistent challenges compared to regional peers. SOL proficiency rates in reading, math, and science often lag behind Stafford, Spotsylvania, and King George counties, with multiple schools flagged as “off track.” Graduation rates and overall performance ratings have trailed stronger neighboring results despite shared regional factors.

This contrast underscores broader questions about priorities: Taxpayers fund both board travel and classroom resources. As a new interim member is seated, the focus must remain on delivering measurable improvements for Fredericksburg students.

— Potomac Local News