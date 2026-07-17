Widespread Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Creates Hazardous Air Quality Across Northern Virginia

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has reduced visibility to as low as 1-2 miles in spots. Air quality is expected to remain poor through today and possibly into tonight. Sensitive groups (people with heart/lung conditions, older adults, and children) should avoid all outdoor physical activity. Healthy individuals should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor exertion.

Today’s Forecast (Friday, July 17)

Partly sunny with widespread smoke.

High near 93°F.

North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Poor air quality persists; check AirNow.gov or COG’s website for updates.

Tonight

Widespread smoke, mainly before 2 a.m.

Mostly cloudy, low around 73°F.

Light southeast wind.

Saturday Outlook

Patchy smoke early, then a strong chance of showers and thunderstorms (especially after 5 p.m.).

High near 95°F with heat index values up to 105°F.

80% chance of precipitation; rainfall of ¼ to ½ inch possible, higher in thunderstorms.

Southwest winds 6-11 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

A strong cold front may bring severe weather threats, including damaging winds and heavy rain.

Saturday Night

Showers and possible thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then slight chance of showers.

Low around 74°F.

80% chance of precipitation; additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.25 inches possible.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a slight chance (20%) of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

High near 89°F.

Cooler and less humid behind the front.

Health and Safety Recommendations from COG and AirNow

Reduce exposure to wildfire smoke: Avoid strenuous activities like running or mowing if you can see or smell smoke.

Reschedule outdoor work; take frequent indoor breaks in clean air spaces.

Use N95 masks for necessary outdoor tasks (cloth masks offer no protection).

Run portable air cleaners or central AC with a filtration system.

On unhealthy air days: Avoid lawn mowing (or use an electric mower), use gas/electric grills instead of charcoal, fill gas tanks after sunset, carpool/transit/work from home, and conserve electricity.

The NWS notes a strong cold front will increase severe weather risks Saturday, with possible lingering threats south of I-64 on Sunday. High pressure brings drier, more seasonable conditions Monday before another front midweek.