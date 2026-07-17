Route 1 Intersection Improvements Completed in Fredericksburg

The City of Fredericksburg announced that construction is complete on safety and traffic flow enhancements at two key Route 1 intersections, at Fall Hill Avenue and at Hanson Avenue/Princess Anne Street. Improvements include new crosswalks with pedestrian signals, extended turn lanes, raised medians, and updated traffic signals, with all vehicle lanes now open.

The projects, which began in December 2024, enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians in the historic city along a major Northern Virginia corridor, with final cleanup underway and additional paving planned for 2027.

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