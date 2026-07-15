Police Blotter: Shooting, Assaults Reported

Prince William County Police responded to a shooting in Manassas that left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries after an arranged sale turned violent. Other incidents include an assault on law enforcement officers in Woodbridge and several cases from Stafford County involving a hit-and-run arrest and a jury duty scam.

This daily police blotter summarizes the most notable reports from area agencies.

Prince William County Police

Shooting in Manassas Leaves Victim with Life-Threatening Injuries

On July 14 at 6:11 p.m., officers responded to the 11000 block of Folksie Ct in Manassas (20109) for a reported shooting. The victim, an 18-year-old man, and an acquaintance had arranged to meet another person for a sale. A verbal altercation occurred after money was exchanged, and the accused produced a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Officers quickly located and arrested Oscar Ivan Mejia Bonilla, 19, of Manassas. He faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Assault on Law Enforcement Officers in Woodbridge

On July 15 at 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22912) for a shoplifting report. During the investigation, they detained a woman who was intoxicated. While escorting her to a police cruiser, she became aggressive and assaulted two officers multiple times. She continued the behavior at the detention center, kicking an officer twice. No injuries were reported by officers.

Jocelyne Esmeralda Sanchez, 25, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged with seven counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and public intoxication. She is being held without bond.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Hit and Run on Route 610 Leads to Arrest

On July 14 at 8:14 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash on Parkway Boulevard and Garrisonville Road (Route 610). The victim was rear-ended while traveling eastbound. The suspect fled the scene. Witnesses helped link the incident to another crash on Berkshire Drive, where the driver admitted to the collision while racing.

Anthony Castro Asencio, 19, of Stafford was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and reckless driving. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Jury Duty Scam Reported

On July 14 around 11:19 a.m., deputies responded to a fraud report on Melchers Drive. The victim received a call from a suspect claiming there was a warrant for their arrest and demanding payment via Bitcoin to avoid jail. The victim sent funds before realizing it was a scam. No suspects have been identified.

Suspicious Package Investigation on Route 1

On July 14, a large police presence was deployed in response to a suspicious package near Joy of Living Water Church on Richmond Highway. The area was evacuated, and Route 1 was closed. The package was later determined to pose no threat to the community, and the road was reopened. The investigation remains active.

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