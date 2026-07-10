Hot & Humid Friday with Afternoon Storm Chances Across NoVA and DC Area

A hot and humid day continues across Northern Virginia, the District, and surrounding areas. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 92°F. Winds will be light and variable, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Stay alert for brief heavy downpours or gusty winds if storms develop.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a low around 71°F. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m., then a slight chance after 5 a.m. Winds will be calm.

Saturday

Increasing clouds with a high near 87°F. Showers likely (70% chance) and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts generally less than a tenth of an inch, though higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy with a low around 68°F. Light northeast wind.

Stay safe: Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat, and monitor weather alerts for any developing storms.

For the latest updates, visit the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office.