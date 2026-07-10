Fredericksburg City Council Takes Initial Action on 300th Anniversary Funding

The Fredericksburg City Council advanced budget measures on June 23, 2026, to begin operationalizing previously set-aside funds in support of planning for the city’s 300th anniversary in 2028.

Deputy City Manager Mark Whitley presented companion resolutions during the regular meeting. City Council had earlier set aside $250,000 from fund balance for priority #26 — preparations for the tricentennial — but formal appropriation was required to allow the work to proceed. The City of Fredericksburg was established in 1728.

For the remainder of fiscal year 2026, council approved a $35,000 transfer to Fund 0210 (grants and special programs) to support staff assistance for the 300th Anniversary Blue Ribbon Steering Committee. This item required one reading and passed unanimously on a 7-0 vote.

The FY27 portion, which begins July 1, includes $215,000 in remaining city funds plus a forecasted $400,000 in community gifts and donations, for a total of $615,000. This resolution requires two readings, with the second scheduled for July 14.

Whitley noted that the actions cross the fiscal year boundary and that FY27 represents the first full year of heavier operations for the committee. He referenced prior updates from the Blue Ribbon Steering Committee, including a work session presentation that evening and earlier discussions in February. Whitley also mentioned a minor template error on the provided blue sheets resulting from use of a recycled document.

Councilor Will B. Mackintosh asked for clarification on interfund transfer totals (approximately $70,000 for FY26 and $830,000 for FY27 when including transfers). Whitley began to respond, but the available record of the meeting ends during his explanation.

No Detailed Event Announcements Yet

The 300th Anniversary Blue Ribbon Steering Committee, formed following a March 2025 City Council resolution, is tasked with organizing, coordinating, partially funding through fundraising, and executing commemorative efforts. According to the city’s official website, the committee’s goal includes planning up to 10 signature events or initiatives throughout 2028, culminating in a parade or other major community celebration.

As of the latest available information on the City of Fredericksburg government website, no specific events or detailed public plans for 2028 have been announced. The committee continues to meet (typically on the first Wednesday of the month) and is expected to provide quarterly updates to City Council and the community. A more comprehensive plan, including budget and fundraising objectives, was anticipated earlier in 2026.