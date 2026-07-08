Police Blotter: Major Drug Bust at Woodbridge’s Rat Pack Clubhouse & Woodbridge Woman Sentenced in Fentanyl Fatality

Prince William County Narcotics Task Force Busts Major Drug Operation at Woodbridge’s Rat Pack Clubhouse

Prince William County reported that in June 2026, the Prince William Narcotics Task Force, along with the Prince William County Police Department, Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, Virginia State Police, North Carolina Highway Patrol, ATF, and DEA, conducted a joint investigation into illegal manufacturing and distribution of psilocybin and THC products at the Rat Pack Clubhouse at 13621 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge.

The probe, sparked by anonymous complaints, led to searches at five locations, including the clubhouse, resulting in significant seizures and arrests.

The operation netted over 8,200 grams of marijuana, 1,900+ grams of psilocybin mushrooms, thousands of THC products, cocaine, fentanyl, vehicles, and firearms. Arrests include Wilquins Charleston and Jacob Tyler Wiley, with a warrant out for Matthew Blake Pollard. The case highlights ongoing regional efforts against drug trafficking impacting Northern Virginia communities.

Woodbridge Woman Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Fentanyl Distribution Causing Fatal Overdose

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia reported that on July 7, 2026, Qiana Shanal Murry, 28, of Woodbridge was sentenced to seven years in prison for distribution of fentanyl.

Court documents detail how Murry sold fentanyl pills on Aug. 31, 2021, leading to the buyer’s death the next morning from mixed drug intoxication involving fentanyl and clonazolam. The case, investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Prince William County Police Department, underscores the deadly risks of fentanyl trafficking in Northern Virginia communities. Murry and associate Eric Stokes sold from a Dumfries establishment.

Prince William County Police

Homicide Investigation in Woodbridge

On July 5 at 10:12 p.m., officers responded to the 16700 block of Blackjack Oak Ln in Woodbridge (22191) for a shooting. They found a 16-year-old male juvenile in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

A possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. Officers later attempted a traffic stop on a matching vehicle on Cardinal Dr near Emil Ct, but the driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The driver abandoned the vehicle near Powell’s Creek Blvd and Blue Pool Ln and escaped on foot. The incident does not appear random. The investigation is ongoing.

Indecent Exposure Arrest at Splashdown Waterpark

On July 6 at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to Splashdown Waterpark at 7500 Ben Lomond Park Dr in Manassas (20109) for an indecent exposure report. The accused approached an occupied vehicle in the parking lot, exposed himself, and made obscene gestures in view of others before fleeing on foot.

Arrested: Manuel De Jesus Alvaranga Espana, 30, of Manassas. Charged with obscene sexual display. Court date pending. Held without bond.

Malicious Wounding at Sheetz in Woodbridge

On July 7, officers responded to the Sheetz at 5350 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) for an assault reported around 2:19 p.m. A man entered the store, stole merchandise, and assaulted a 65-year-old female customer while exiting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a light-complexioned male, 20-30 years old, with dark hair, wearing a black and tan jacket and black backpack. He fled on foot. The investigation continues.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Larceny Reports

Sunflower Lane (July 7, 11:20 a.m.): A victim reported their trailer’s license plate was stolen after parking the truck and trailer there several days earlier.

A victim reported their trailer’s license plate was stolen after parking the truck and trailer there several days earlier. Harbor Freight, 263 Garrisonville Road (July 7, 3:45 p.m.): Deputies investigated a larceny from July 3. A man entered the store, placed tool sets in a shopping cart, and left without paying. The investigation is ongoing.

Fraud Complaint

On July 6 at 1:02 p.m. on Caisson Road, a victim reported an unknown person contacted them claiming they missed jury duty and that a warrant had been issued. The caller instructed the victim to pay with Bitcoin to resolve it.

Vandalism

On July 6 at 2:10 p.m. on Betty Lewis Drive, an unknown person kicked a door at a residence, causing damage.

Public Intoxication Arrest

On July 6 at 10:24 p.m. in the 2000 block of Richmond Highway, a deputy observed a woman unsteady on her feet along the roadway near Garrisonville Road. The woman, identified as Sharney Stewart, 26, of Woodbridge, showed signs of impairment including the odor of alcohol. She was arrested after resisting and charged with public intoxication, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct. She was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

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