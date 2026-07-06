Photos: The 4th at Ferry Farm in Stafford County

Fredericksburg Free Press reported that local museums, historical organizations and living history groups gathered in Stafford County to share the region’s role in the nation’s history through demonstrations, exhibits and family activities spanning the colonial era and beyond.

The event at George Washington’s Ferry Farm aligned with America’s 250th celebrations, offering hands-on activities, reenactments and programs highlighting Revolutionary history in a key Northern Virginia location.

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