VDOT Fredericksburg District: Lane Closures and Road Work in Stafford and Fredericksburg, July 5-11, 2026

VDOT Fredericksburg District Weekly Travel Alert reported. On I-95 Northbound at Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) in Stafford County, milling and paving work will occur Monday–Friday from 9 p.m.–4:30 a.m. with single and double lane closures between mile markers 142-145.

Multiple projects are also scheduled on Route 1, Fall Hill Avenue, Princess Anne Street in the City of Fredericksburg, and various Stafford County routes including Route 17, Route 606, Route 610, Route 627, Route 652, Route 709, Route 751, and Route 1264, involving guardrail work, paving, median improvements, and resurfacing with flagging and alternating lane closures.

Drivers in Northern Virginia should plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time during these overnight and daytime work zones to minimize delays on key local corridors.

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