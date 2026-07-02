Police Blotter: Armed Robbery at Dealership, Shooting Reported

An armed robbery at a Woodbridge car dealership led to area police reports, with a suspect brandishing a firearm to steal a truck. Prince William County Police are searching for the suspect.

Other notable incidents included a self-inflicted gunshot wound tied to child neglect charges, a road rage brandishing, an assault arrest in Stafford County, and several fraud complaints.

This daily police blotter summarizes the most significant calls for service and arrests reported by local agencies.

Prince William County Police

Armed Robbery at Hendrick Honda

On July 1 at 3:44 a.m., officers responded to Ourisman Honda, located at 14201 Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge (22191), regarding a robbery. A 44-year-old man delivering vehicles was confronted by a suspect who brandished a firearm, took the keys to a white Dodge Ram 2500, and fled in the stolen truck. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a Black male, 30-40 years old, thin build, bald with a goatee, wearing a white T-shirt. The investigation is ongoing.

Shooting into Occupied Dwelling and Child Neglect

On June 30 at 7:48 a.m., officers responded to the 10400 block of Bermuda Ln in Manassas (20109) on a report of an armed robbery and shooting. The investigation determined the accused, Jaydon Isaiah Aloumouati, 19, of Manassas, had accidentally shot himself in the hand while handling a firearm. Two loaded firearms were found unsecured and accessible to a child in the home. Aloumouati was arrested on charges including shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling, child neglect, allowing access to firearms by children, and filing a false police report. He was treated at a hospital and released on $7,000 secured bond. Court date pending.

Brandishing in Road Rage Incident

Officers arrested Victor Lee Morton Howard, 29, of Woodbridge, in connection with a June 23 brandishing incident in the 2000 block of Horizon Ct in Woodbridge (22191). The victim, a 30-year-old man, had a road rage encounter with the suspect near Richmond Hwy and Delaware Ave. Later, the suspect retrieved a firearm from a residence and brandished it at the victim. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Howard was arrested on a brandishing charge and released on $2,000 secured bond. Court date pending.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Assault and Battery Arrest

On June 30 at 1:31 p.m., Deputy Oloye responded to a disturbance on Warrenton Road. The victim reported an argument with the suspect that escalated when the suspect pushed the victim, leaving visible marks. Randall Hulburt, 57, of Fredericksburg, admitted to the push and was arrested on assault and battery charges. He was released on an unsecured bond.

Vandalism of Street Signs

On June 30 at 10:30 a.m., Deputy Oloye responded to a vandalism report at River Acres Lane and Old Banks Drive. A stop sign pole was cut, street signs were missing, and a speed limit sign was defaced with spray paint. The Virginia Department of Transportation was notified.

Fraud Reports

Several fraud incidents were reported on June 30. On Holly Tree Lane at 1:00 p.m., a victim reported an altered check that was cashed after being mailed. The bank is investigating.

On Forbes Street at 3:49 p.m., a victim learned an unauthorized phone account had been opened in their name and notified credit agencies and the phone company.

On Gibson Drive at 8:57 p.m., a victim reported falling for a scam email impersonating their boss, leading to the purchase of gift cards that were given to the suspect. No suspects have been identified.

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