Prince William Police Seek Missing Man

Prince William police are searching for a critically missing 75-year-old Manassas man.

Laurent Daniel was last seen Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at about 12:30 p.m. on Gardenia Lane in Manassas. He is described as Black, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was possibly wearing a white shirt with a black bird print, khaki pants, a baseball hat, and white or orange sneakers.

The Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of Prince William County police early Wednesday, July 1, noting the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at (703) 792-6500. More details are available at alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.

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