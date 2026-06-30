Police Blotter: Death at Car Wash, Stabbing Reported

Prince William County Police

A 62-year-old man was found unconscious and pronounced dead at a Manassas car wash on June 29. No signs of foul play have been identified. The daily blotter also includes a stabbing during a robbery, an assault with bleach, and several other arrests and investigations.

These incidents were reported between June 26 and June 29 across Prince William and Stafford counties.

Death Investigation at Sam’s Car Wash

On June 29 at 8:07 a.m., officers responded to Sam’s Car Wash, located at 8129 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109), for a report of an unconscious individual. The 62-year-old man was found in one of the car wash bays. He is believed to have entered the business overnight and was pronounced dead on scene. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play or threat to the community. Additional information will be released if necessary.

Malicious Wounding and Strong-Armed Robbery in Woodbridge

On June 29, officers investigated a stabbing reported in the 2000 block of Daniel Stuart Sq in Woodbridge (22191) that occurred around 12:30 a.m. The victim, a 27-year-old man, and a female friend met an acquaintance in the 14500 block of Richmond Hwy. The accused grabbed money from the woman and fled. The victim pursued him to a nearby parking lot, where the accused produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital. Officers located and arrested Jhonny Bladimir Martinez Valdez, 42, of Woodbridge. He was also found in possession of a controlled substance.

Malicious Wounding by Caustic Substance in Woodbridge

On June 29 at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Hwy and Featherstone Rd in Woodbridge (22191) for an assault. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was approached by a woman who accused him of stealing her bicycle and threw a cup of bleach at him. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. Officers arrested Talia Marie Nesemeier, 53, of no fixed address. She was also found in possession of a controlled substance.

Sexual Assault Investigation in Woodbridge

On June 26 at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 38-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted in the 14900 block of Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge (22191). The suspect approached her as she walked to her car, claimed there was an insect on her back, and inappropriately touched her. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black male with bushy black hair and a goatee, wearing a navy-blue jacket, white t-shirt, black pants, and light-colored shoes. The investigation is ongoing.

Brandishing Firearm in Road Rage Incident in Woodbridge

On June 27 at 5:33 p.m., officers investigated a road rage incident in the area of Hillendale Dr and Hendricks Dr in Woodbridge (22193). A red Ford Escape swerved into the victims’ lane on Prince William Pkwy, and the driver followed them while being verbally aggressive. The suspect then brandished a firearm. No injuries were reported and no shots were fired. The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s with dreadlocks, wearing a dark-colored shirt and beanie hat. The investigation is ongoing.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm in Woodbridge

On June 27, officers responded to a residence in the 2900 block of Shumard Oak Dr in Woodbridge (22191) regarding a self-inflicted shooting that occurred on June 24 around 11:00 p.m. The homeowner accidentally discharged a firearm, striking himself in the hand. He was treated at a hospital. Kevym Leo Truong, 27, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Indecent Exposure in Woodbridge

On June 28 at 8:38 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Kaiser Ct in Woodbridge (22193) for an indecent exposure report. A woman was walking in the roadway while exposed. Officers determined she was intoxicated and wanted on an unrelated charge. Gabriela Michelle Aguilar, 23, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Driving Under the Influence in Stafford

On June 29 at 1:18 a.m., deputies responded to the 830 block of Warrenton Road for a report of an individual asleep behind the wheel. Shakia Johnson, 36, of Fredericksburg displayed signs of impairment. She had a DUI-revoked license, refused a breath sample initially, and later registered a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. Johnson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving after forfeiture of a license. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Assault and Battery in Stafford

On June 29 at 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the area of Hunting Creek Lane and Popes Creek Lane. The victim reported an argument during which the suspect shoved them, leaving a visible mark. Camera footage showed the suspect running toward the victim. Kendrick Washington, 36, of Stafford admitted to the shoving and was arrested. He was charged with assault and battery and released with a court date.

Social Security Scam Reported in Stafford

On June 29 at 9:38 a.m., deputies responded to Bell Air Court for a fraud report. The victim received multiple phone calls from suspects claiming to be from Walmart or the Social Security Administration. The suspects convinced the victim that their identity was compromised and instructed them to purchase gold coins, withdraw funds, and turn over money to avoid a fraudulent investigation. The victim’s family identified the scam, and the victim notified their bank. No suspects have been identified.

Identity Theft Reported in Stafford

On June 29 at 7:11 p.m., deputies responded to Ramoth Church Road for an identity theft report. The victim received a letter about educational debt from Louisiana. The victim learned that someone had used their identity to apply for student loans and enroll in community college. A police report was filed to help clear the debt. The victim was advised to monitor their credit and accounts.

Larceny at Wawa in Stafford

On June 29 at 12:18 p.m., deputies responded to the 920 block of Wonder Road for a larceny report at a nearby Wawa. Two suspects entered the store, selected items, and left without paying. Camera footage confirmed the theft. No further information is available at this time.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/