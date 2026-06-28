Police Blotter: Fatal Shooting, Woman Goes Topless

Prince William County police are investigating a fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead after his vehicle crashed into a parked car on the evening of June 25 in Manassas. Detectives do not believe the incident was random.

Other incidents include a brandishing at a local elementary school, a peeping case involving a juvenile victim, and an indecent exposure arrest. Stafford County reported a DUI with weapons and drugs, plus a fraud case involving an altered check.

This daily police blotter summarizes the most notable incidents reported by local agencies.

Prince William County Police

Homicide Investigation in Manassas

On June 25 at 8:47 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Community Drive in Manassas (20109) for a reported crash. They found an 18-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had struck a parked car. The man had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. Suspects fled the area. The incident does not appear to be random. Detectives are seeking witnesses and information as the investigation continues.

Brandishing and Weapon on School Property

On June 24 at approximately 8:44 a.m., officers responded to River Oaks Elementary School on McGuffeys Trail in Woodbridge (22191) for a brandishing report. Dewayne Andrew Williams, 40, of Woodbridge, was walking his dog on school property when he reportedly threatened a school security officer and displayed a firearm. Williams fled when officers attempted to detain him the next day but was later taken into custody. He faces charges including brandishing, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing from police, and threatening a school employee. He was held without bond.

Peeping into a Dwelling

On June 25 at 11:19 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge (22191) for a peeping tom report. A security guard observed Rene Alfredo Musun Melendez, 43, of Woodbridge, looking into the window of a 17-year-old female juvenile. Officers detained the intoxicated suspect at the scene. He faces charges of peeping into a dwelling and public intoxication. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Indecent Exposure

On June 25 at 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Woodside Drive in Woodbridge (22191) for an indecent exposure report. Gabriela Michelle Aguilar, 23, of Woodbridge, was intoxicated and walking in the roadway when she reportedly removed her shirt and exposed herself. She faces charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication. She was released on a $1,000 secured bond.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI and Weapons Arrest

On June 25 at 9:17 a.m., deputies responded to Chatham Heights Road for a report of a person asleep at the wheel near a McDonald’s. Daryl Claiborne, 46, of Bowling Green, showed signs of impairment. Deputies found drug paraphernalia, weapons, and narcotics in the vehicle. He refused field sobriety tests and faces charges including driving under the influence, weapon possession by a felon, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Fraud Report

On June 25 at 10:27 a.m., deputies responded to Landmark Drive for a fraud report. The victim said they mailed a mortgage check that was later altered and deposited via mobile deposit by a suspect. The bank is investigating.