Fredericksburg Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Ivanhoe Court late Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 11:08 p.m. on June 24, 2026, and found Oscar Ruiz Mejia Jr. of Fredericksburg suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described a suspect, and officers quickly detained Emmanuel Killeen, 24, also of Fredericksburg, nearby. Killeen was found in possession of two firearms and has been charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and remains a person of interest in the homicide. A verbal argument between the victim and another party preceded the shooting, according to the initial investigation.

Detectives continue to process evidence at the scene. The department has increased patrol presence in the Bragg Hill area and thanked the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance. The Fredericksburg Police Department expressed its deepest condolences to Ruiz Mejia’s family and friends.

Anyone with security camera footage from 10:30 p.m. to midnight on June 24 or 25, or who saw anything suspicious, is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122, option 2. This information comes from the latest Fredericksburg Police Department news release.

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