Fredericksburg Set for Fourth of July Festivities with Street Closures and Fireworks

The City of Fredericksburg detailed plans for its annual Fourth in Fredericksburg celebration, including a full day of events, professional fireworks at approximately 9:00 p.m., and important safety measures due to hot and dry conditions.

Individual fireworks are prohibited in city parks on July 4th for community safety and park preservation, with the professional display overseen by local fire departments. Street closures will impact areas including the 600–800 blocks of Sophia Street, 100 block of Hanover Street, 100 block of Charlotte Street, and the 900 block of Prince Edward Street for the farmers market from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check the full schedule, trolley shuttle information, parking maps, and traffic impact flyer on the city website as Fredericksburg joins nationwide observances marking 250 years of American independence.

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