Wet Roads Possible Through Mid-Morning

Early morning radar showed widespread showers moving across the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Brief heavy downpours and lightning are possible with some activity through 10 a.m., which could create wet roads and lower visibility during the morning commute.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected before 3 p.m., followed by more showers and possibly a thunderstorm mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog is possible between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Highs will reach near 87 with a 100% chance of precipitation and new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though higher totals are possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m. Lows will drop to around 72. Hotter conditions return Thursday with highs near 96 and heat index values as high as 104.

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