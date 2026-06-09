Warmer Weather and Thunderstorm Chances Build Midweek

“There is a chance of t-storms west of I-81. Otherwise, more clouds than sun and increasing humidity,” National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington announced. “Much hotter and more humid by mid-week with increased thunderstorm chances.”
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83. A chance of showers arrives tonight, followed by a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with a high near 89. Thunderstorm chances continue into Thursday with a high near 95.
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