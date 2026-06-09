Police Blotter: Death at Potomac Mills, Assaults Reported

Prince William County Police

Death Investigation at Potomac Mills

On June 5 at 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Potomac Mills at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge for a report of an unconscious individual. A 22-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle, transported to a hospital, and later pronounced deceased. Preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play or threat to the community.

Sexual Assault at Food Lion

On June 5, officers responded to the Food Lion at 14641 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge regarding a sexual assault that occurred on June 2 at 5:28 p.m. The victim, an employee, was standing near the hot food bar when an unknown man inappropriately touched her. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a tall white male with shoulder-length brown hair, short beard, hazel eyes, wearing a blue hat, green jacket, black t-shirt, blue sweatpants and light-colored tennis shoes.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm in Manassas

On June 5, officers responded to a residence in the 9700 block of Willman’s Way in Manassas for a report of shots fired. The side of the home was struck by gunfire sometime between May 31 and June 5. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Malicious Wounding in Woodbridge

On June 7 at 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of E Street in Woodbridge for an assault. A 28-year-old man was walking home with three acquaintances when he became involved in a physical altercation with two unknown men. One of the men, identified as Eris ARRIAZA REYES, 23, of Woodbridge, brandished a firearm and struck the victim with it. The victim sustained injuries and was treated by medics. Eris ARRIAZA REYES was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and brandishing a firearm. A second person was also taken into custody and charged with assault and battery.

Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement Officers

On June 5 at approximately 11:54 a.m., officers responded to the Wawa at 15809 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge for a trespasser report. Stevie DRUMMONDS, 71, of no fixed address, who had previously been served trespassing paperwork, was located nearby on Donald Curtis Drive. He was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of trespassing after kicking an officer during the arrest. No injuries were reported by the officer.

On June 6 at 5:04 p.m., officers responded to 3926 Forge Drive in Woodbridge for a disorderly individual. Carlos Osmin GARCIA, 48, of Woodbridge, was found intoxicated. During the struggle to take him into custody, he kicked an officer and later damaged the officer’s equipment while seated in the police cruiser. No injuries were reported by the officer. Carlos Osmin GARCIA was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of destruction of property.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Multiple DUI Arrests Following Crashes and Traffic Stops

Stafford deputies responded to several impaired driving incidents over the weekend:

On June 5 at 12:38 a.m. near Mine Road and Courthouse Road, a 64-year-old woman from Spotsylvania was arrested for DUI after driving off the road into woods.

On June 6 at 5:47 a.m. near Wyne Drive and Warrenton Road, a 22-year-old man from Fredericksburg was arrested for DUI after driving off the road.

On June 6 at 8:19 p.m. near Cropp Road and Skyline Drive, a 22-year-old man from Fredericksburg was arrested for DUI after striking a tree with a four-wheeler.

On June 7 at 12:10 a.m. on 3099 Richmond Highway, a 38-year-old man from Stafford was arrested for DUI, driving after forfeiture of license, reckless driving, and drinking while operating a motor vehicle after a high-speed chase into a Wawa parking lot. Open containers were found in the vehicle.

On June 7 at 12:19 a.m. on Eustace Road, a 42-year-old man from Mebane was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop for erratic driving.

Public Intoxication Arrests

Deputies made several public intoxication arrests, including a 35-year-old man from Chester on Chatham Heights Road on June 5, a 31-year-old man from Fredericksburg on Eskimo Hill Road on June 6, and a 36-year-old woman from Fredericksburg at Walmart on Village Parkway on June 6.

Fraud, Vandalism and Larceny Reports

Stafford deputies also responded to multiple fraud reports involving altered checks, identity theft, unauthorized transactions, and a hacked phone. Vandalism incidents included keying a vehicle on Garrisonville Road and mailbox damage on Barnum Drive. A larceny occurred at Dollar General on Courthouse Road on June 6, and a license plate was stolen from a motorcycle on St. Mary’s Lane on June 7.

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