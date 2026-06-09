Data Center Dispute Stalls Virginia Budget Talks

“Just when I thought Chairman Torian and I were getting close to agreeing on a budget, we had a meeting with Data Center Diva this morning and she agrees with Amazon Don who doesn’t want to impact the richest corporations in the country,” The Center Square reported. “I have also been clear that data centers in Virginia need to pay their fair share for energy consumption,” Spanberger said.

“I have brought proposals to the table that would make data centers pay more for the energy they use and address environmental concerns,” Spanberger added.

Top Democratic leaders clashed publicly last week over data center policy as Virginia budget negotiations continued without a final agreement ahead of the June 30 deadline. Lawmakers failed to pass a budget during the regular session and a special session earlier this year, with the House scheduled to reconvene June 18 and the Senate on June 22.