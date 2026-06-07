Sobriety Checkpoint Set for Dumfries Tonight

“PWCPD will be conducting a planned sobriety checkpoint in the Dumfries area this evening, June 7, from approx. 8:00pm to 2:00am,” Prince William County Police announced. “These efforts are part of law enforcement’s continued message to deter drunk and impaired driving. Drive sober, or get pulled over.”

The checkpoint is one of the department’s regular operations aimed at reducing impaired driving in Prince William County.

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