Stafford Panel Rejects Data Center Over Cemetery

“I am concerned as a commissioner about the desecration of any graveyard in Stafford County, and in addition this particular one,” reports the Fredericksburg Free Press.

“If I had to put another data center someplace else in this county, this is probably the place that I would say, ‘All right, fine, we’ve got to put another data center there, and that’s the place to put it,’”

Commission Chairwoman Kristen Barnes

stated.

The Stafford County Planning Commission voted 5-0 Wednesday night to recommend the Board of Supervisors deny key approvals for the Potomac Creek Campus data center project on 99 acres south of Eskimo Hill Road. The recommendation followed concerns about a historic cemetery on the site that includes Seddon family burials and unmarked graves believed to belong to enslaved individuals. Commissioners noted the location could otherwise suit data center development near the approved Stafford Technology Campus.