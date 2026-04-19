Stafford Fire Crews Battle Three Weekend Blazes

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, April 19, units were called to a structure fire along Glen Oak Road near Deacon Road. First-arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-family home. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to the back deck, with only minimal heat damage to the exterior of the residence. The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause as routine procedure. Units were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department.

Earlier on Saturday, April 18, two other fires kept crews busy. Just before 1:30 p.m., units responded to a reported structure fire in the 500 block of Sanford Drive near Greenbank Road. Crews arrived within about five minutes and found a large shed heavily involved in flames that had begun spreading to the surrounding area. Firefighters extinguished the fire and confirmed it did not extend into the adjacent residence, though the home did sustain some damage. The Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating this incident.

Later that evening, just before 6:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to a fire at the Stafford County landfill in the 400 block of Eskimo Hill Road. First units found a large pile of trash burning with heavy smoke visible in the area. Firefighters developed a water supply plan and worked for approximately two hours to fully extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported there either.

All information comes from press releases issued by the Stafford County Department of Fire and Rescue.

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