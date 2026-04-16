Fredericksburg Fredericksburg Schools Face 29% Teacher Turnover; Officials Debate Retention Strategies in Joint Session By Potomac Local News Published April 16, 2026 at 9:00AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Fredericksburg City Council #Fredericksburg City Public Schools #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas