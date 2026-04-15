Stafford Stafford Residents Spar Over Potowomack Tribe Recognition and Documentation By Potomac Local News Published April 15, 2026 at 3:00PM Patawomeck Craft Show (via Tour Stafford VA) This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Patawomeck Tribe #Stafford Board of Supervisors