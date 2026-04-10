Prince William

Prince William Residents Urge Supervisors to Drop Digital Gateway Appeal: ‘Stop Spending Our Money to Sue Us’

By Potomac Local News
Prince William Conservation Alliance members held a press conference urging the Board of County Supervisors to drop its lawsuit in favor of the Prince William Digital Gateway. [Photo: Prince William Conversation Alliance]

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