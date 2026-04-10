Prince William Prince William Residents Urge Supervisors to Drop Digital Gateway Appeal: ‘Stop Spending Our Money to Sue Us’ By Potomac Local News Published April 10, 2026 at 11:00AM Prince William Conservation Alliance members held a press conference urging the Board of County Supervisors to drop its lawsuit in favor of the Prince William Digital Gateway. [Photo: Prince William Conversation Alliance] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William Conservation Alliance #Prince William Digital Gateway