Prince William 274 New Homes Planned for Dumfries Main Street as Developer Clears Trees and Moves Toward Construction By Potomac Local News Published April 10, 2026 at 3:00PM Dumfries Town Hall This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Dumfries #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Town Council