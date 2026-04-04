Nokesville Family Escapes House Fire

Prince William County firefighters responded to a house fire at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2026, in the 12200 block of Colvin Lane in Nokesville.

Units arrived to find heavy flames coming from the rear of the home, spreading quickly into the structure and attic. A rapid attack brought the fire under control.

All four occupants — two adults and two children — had safely exited the house before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The home sustained significant damage and was deemed unsafe to occupy by the building official. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started when ashes from a smoker were improperly discarded in a combustible container near the rear deck.

This incident was reported via a Prince William County fire dispatch alert posted on social media Saturday, April 4, 2026.

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