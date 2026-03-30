Fire news: Heroes honored, crews battle boathouse, home blazes

Monday, March 30, 2026 – Lorton Boathouse Fire (Fairfax County)

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews are operating at a building fire in the 10700 block of Old Colchester Road in Lorton, at the Fairfax Yacht Club along the Occoquan River across from Woodbridge. First-arriving units found a fully involved boathouse with fire extending into nearby brush. Crews quickly established a water supply and began aggressive suppression efforts. As of the latest reports, 35 units remain on scene. No civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported. Fire investigators are on scene determining the cause. This marks the 5th working fire Fairfax firefighters have responded to in the last 24 hours.

Sunday, March 29, 2026 – Tolbelt Court Townhouse Fire (Stafford County)

Just before 3:30 p.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 200 block of Tolbelt Court. First-arriving units marked on scene five minutes later and found fire coming from the rear of two, 2-story townhouses. Crews quickly searched the original residence and adjacent townhouses while extinguishing the blaze. A second alarm was struck, bringing additional units. The fire was brought under control in less than an hour. No injuries were reported, as all occupants safely evacuated prior to arrival. Multiple townhouses were damaged, displacing six occupants who are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The incident remains under routine investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Thursday, March 26, 2026 – Woodbridge Apartment Fire (Prince William County)

At 1:17 p.m., Prince William County fire crews responded to an apartment fire in the 13900 block of Longwood Manor Court in Woodbridge. Arriving units found heavy fire spreading rapidly up the rear of the building and into the attic. The incident commander requested a second alarm to assist. Firefighters accessed the attic and brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, although one occupant with a pre-existing injury was assisted from the structure. The 14-unit building had 13 occupied units; six sustained fire or water damage. An estimated 20 residents have been displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

March 21, 2026 – 10th Annual Medal Day Ceremony (Prince William County)

On Saturday, March 21, the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System held its 10th Annual Medal Day Ceremony at Grace Life Church in Bristow. Chief Thomas LaBelle presented awards recognizing exemplary performance during 2025 incidents. Categories included Unit Citation, Lifesaving, Meritorious Service, Technician of the Year, Officer of the Year, Chief’s Commendation, Bronze Valor, and Silver Valor.

Notable Award Recipients:

– Officers of the Year: Captain David Wesley and Lieutenant Robert Dimmel

– Technicians of the Year: Technician II Emily Baden and Technician II Gregory Klatte

– Silver Medal of Valor: Technician II Francis Nurthen IV and Technician I Tyler Bane

– Bronze Medal of Valor: Lieutenant Joshua Dempsey, Lieutenant Ross Shannon, Technician II Aldo Bonilla, Technician II Daniel Yowell, Technician I Connor Armstrong, and Technician I Tyler Bane

Dozens more first responders received Unit Citations, Lifesaving awards, and Meritorious Service recognitions for their roles in emergency responses throughout 2025.

These recognitions underscore the skill, commitment, and valor of regional firefighters who continue to serve their communities during demanding incidents like the recent fires in Lorton and Woodbridge.

For the complete list of recipients, see the official Prince William County Fire and Rescue press release: