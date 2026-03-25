Latest Arrest Made in Potomac Shores Homicide

Prince William County detectives charged J’Shaun Zomari Williams on March 23 in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man at Potomac Shores on March 9, marking the most recent development in the ongoing murder investigation.

Detectives took Williams into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force in Richmond. This arrest follows two prior arrests in the case.

The arrests follow the arrest of Ryan Alexander Butler, 20, of Triangle, who was arrested March 13 at his home by Prince William County detectives with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. He is charged with 2nd degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and concealed carry. Butler is being held without bond. His court date is pending.

In an earlier arrest, detectives obtained charges against one of the injured juveniles involved in the incident. The juvenile was released from the hospital and taken into custody.

The shooting occurred on March 9 at 5:33 p.m. when officers responded to an outdoor recreational area in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway near Dumfries. Several individuals were playing basketball on the courts when another group arrived. A confrontation ensued between the arriving group and some of the individuals already on the courts. Gunfire was exchanged, and everyone dispersed.

Officers located one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. Another victim was found at a nearby home on Spring Cress Drive. Three others took themselves to the area hospitals.

In total, five males between 16 and 20 years of age were shot. One of the individuals, an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries at the hospital. The remaining injured parties are expected to recover. Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random.

The deceased was identified as Louis Anthony Boone, 18, of Dumfries.

The injured parties were identified as a 20-year-old man of Woodbridge, a 16-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries, and two 17-year-old male juveniles, both of Woodbridge.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.