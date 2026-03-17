“The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has an open investigation on an incident that has ‘threatened’ the Rappahannock River and the Hazel Run tributary after 100,000 gallons of human waste spilled from the City of Fredericksburg Wastewater Treatment Center this past Saturday,” myhyperbole.com reported.
DEQ Probes Fredericksburg Sewage Spills Threatening River
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!