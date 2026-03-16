Tornado watch today: Here’s the latest

Severe weather prompted closures across Northern Virginia on Monday, March 16, 2026, as a Tornado Watch covered the region and multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms threatened damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Key Takeaways

– Date, Time, Place: Monday, March 16, 2026; ongoing severe weather threat through evening; impacts Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and surrounding Northern Virginia areas.

– Prince William County government offices closed for the day due to high winds and possible tornadoes; Stafford County government, courts, landfill, recycling, Voter Registrar’s Office, and early voting close early or fully.

– Schools in Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Stafford adjusted with early dismissals, closures, or remote learning to protect students ahead of afternoon and evening storms.

– A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. EDT across much of Virginia, including Prince William, Stafford, Loudoun, and Fairfax counties, with primary risks of damaging gusts up to 70-80 mph, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Prince William County government announced a full closure of offices on Monday, March 16, 2026, citing the potential impacts of severe weather expected to bring high winds and possible tornadoes to the region. This decision prioritizes employee and public safety amid forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS).

In Stafford County, the General District, Circuit, and Juvenile/Domestic Relations courts closed at noon. Stafford County government operations, the Regional Landfill, and Belman Recycling closed at 2 p.m. The Voter Registrar’s Office also closed at 2 p.m., ending all early voting for the day. All parks activities were canceled.

Schools across the region took proactive steps. Prince William County Public Schools closed two hours early, canceling field trips, after-school activities, athletics, and School Age Child Care, with buildings closing by 4 p.m. Manassas City Public Schools followed an early release schedule with no PreK and all after-school activities canceled. Manassas Park City Schools dismissed two hours early—middle and high schools at 12:15 p.m., elementary at 1:15 p.m.—and canceled after-school events. Stafford County Public Schools closed fully, shifting to asynchronous remote learning with assignments counting toward attendance; free meals were offered at select locations.

An earlier Tornado Warning for parts of Loudoun County, including Ashburn, Sterling, and Broadlands, expired at 11:30 a.m. EDT, but the broader Tornado Watch 67 continues until 7 p.m. EDT, covering Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and much of Northern Virginia.

Multiple rounds of storms are forecast. An initial wave moved through central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, reaching the Baltimore/Washington metro area around or after noon. Additional batches, including a potential squall line, could develop mid to late afternoon and evening, overlapping the I-95 corridor commute.

Primary threats include damaging wind gusts up to 70-80 mph in bowed-out segments of storm lines, large hail, and isolated tornadoes—particularly from discrete supercells or spin-ups along quasi-linear convective systems (QLCS). Ample deep-layer shear and clearing morning stratus support instability.

Northern Virginia communities face heightened exposure as storms track eastward. Gusty southerly winds may reach 30-40 mph outside convection, with higher gusts in the mountains. Post-frontal colder air arrives, bringing below-normal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, plus upslope snow showers west of the Alleghenies.

Residents should monitor NWS updates via NOAA Weather Radio, local apps, or official sources. Identify a safe place and stay weather-aware throughout the day.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.