Two Killed in High-Speed Nokesville Crash as Corvette Strikes Tree

A crash in Nokesville claimed the lives of two people on Saturday, March 14, when a 2010 Chevrolet Corvette struck a tree after running off the road at high speed.

Prince William County police were called at 12:04 p.m. to the intersection of Parkgate Drive and Old Church Road in Nokesville for reports of the crash.

Investigators determined that the driver was traveling north on Parkgate Drive, just beyond Old Church Road, at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was identified as Kristopher McCandless, 61, of Nokesville. The passenger was Jessica Preast, 45, of Charleston, West Virginia.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking any witnesses who may have observed the crash or the vehicle’s travel prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit an anonymous tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

This fatal crash serves as a reminder of the dangers of excessive speed, particularly on rural and winding roads in the Nokesville area.