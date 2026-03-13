Masked Intruder Boards Fredericksburg School Bus, Assaults JMHS Staffer

A 32-year-old Spotsylvania man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly boarded a Fredericksburg city school bus while masked, attempted to enter James Monroe High School, and assaulted a staff member when denied access, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department and Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS).

The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. on March 13, 2026, at the high school in Fredericksburg. Police reported the man boarded a city school bus illegally and arrived at James Monroe High School. Upon attempting to enter the building, the school staff refused him access.

When the man refused to leave the premises, he assaulted a school staff member outside the building. Responding officers from the Fredericksburg Police Department arrived and took him into custody by 7:49 a.m. The school building remained secure throughout the event, with no entry by the individual.

Additional patrol units were deployed to the scene out of an abundance of caution. Parents were notified promptly by school officials.

The man faces multiple charges, including:

– Two counts of trespassing (Virginia Code 18.2-119, misdemeanor)

– Disorderly conduct (18.2-415, misdemeanor)

– Assault (18.2-57, misdemeanor)

– Wearing a mask in public (18.2-422, felony)

Jordan Cromes, 32, of Spotsylvania, is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact location where Cromes boarded the bus or the duration of his ride on the bus before arriving at the school. The investigation continues.

In a statement to families, FCPS officials clarified details of the incident. Students on the bus alerted adults to the unauthorized individual’s presence, allowing staff to intervene and deny him access to the school upon arrival. School administration continuously monitored him until the police arrived.

FCPS noted that a separate, unrelated incident occurred that morning involving an open door at the school, which prompted a precautionary search of the building by police. Nothing unusual was found.

Officials acknowledged an initial communication oversight, in which early messages about the events were sent only to James Monroe High School families and staff rather than to the entire division. An apology was issued, with assurances that the division prioritizes timely and transparent communication.

The school division emphasized its commitment to collaborating with law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students and staff. No student injuries were reported, and the school day proceeded without further disruption.