Murder Investigation Update: Arrest Warrants Issued in Potomac Shores Shooting; Suspect at Large, Juvenile in Custody

Prince William County Police have obtained multiple arrest warrants in connection with the fatal shooting on March 9 at the basketball courts in the Potomac Shores community, where 18-year-old Louis Anthony Boone of Dumfries was killed.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the Gainesville home of the primary suspect, 19-year-old J’Shaun Zomari Williams, of the 14200 block of Haro Trail. Williams was not located during the attempted service of the warrants and remains at large. Police are asking the public for help in locating him.

Williams, described as a Black male, 6’1”, 175 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, faces charges including murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place, concealed carry, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Additionally, one of the injured juveniles—a 17-year-old male from Woodbridge—was charged on March 10 with felony homicide, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place, and concealed carry. He has been released from the hospital and is held at the Juvenile Detention Center. His court date is pending.

The incident occurred around 5:33 p.m. on March 9 in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway (22026). Police say a group playing basketball was confronted by another group, leading to a confrontation and an exchange of gunfire. Five males aged 16–20 were shot:

– Deceased: Louis Anthony Boone, 18, of Dumfries

– Injured (expected to recover): a 20-year-old man from Woodbridge, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Dumfries, and two 17-year-old male juveniles from Woodbridge (one of whom is now in custody)

One victim was found at the scene, another at a nearby home on Spring Cress Drive, and three self-transported to hospitals. A nearby clubhouse was struck by gunfire, with no additional injuries reported.

The investigation indicates the shooting was not random. Detectives continue to determine the full circumstances and roles of those involved.

Potomac Shores is a master-planned, family-oriented community along the Potomac River, featuring modern homes, extensive trails, parks, a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, pools, fitness facilities, and plans for future transit and retail developments. The basketball courts are part of its recreational amenities.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts or the incident is urged to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.