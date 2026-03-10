Fatal Shooting at Potomac Shores Basketball Courts Claims Life of Man, 18

Prince William County Police have released the name of the 18-year-old man killed in Monday evening’s shooting at the basketball courts in the Potomac Shores community: Louis Anthony Boone of Dumfries.

The homicide investigation began on March 9 at approximately 5:33 p.m. when officers responded to the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway (22026), an outdoor recreational area near the Shores Club in this master-planned Dumfries neighborhood.

Police say several people were playing basketball when another group arrived, leading to a confrontation that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Everyone scattered after the shots were fired.

Officers quickly located one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. Another was found at a nearby residence on Spring Cress Drive, while three others self-transported to different local hospitals, where investigators determined their connection to the incident.

In total, five males between the ages of 16 and 20 were shot:

– Deceased: Louis Anthony Boone, 18, of Dumfries

– Injured (expected to recover): a 20-year-old man from Woodbridge, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Dumfries, and two 17-year-old male juveniles from Woodbridge

A nearby clubhouse was struck by gunfire, but no additional injuries were reported from that damage.

Detectives have preliminarily determined the incident was not random and continue to piece together the sequence of events, the initial altercation, and each individual’s involvement. Several witnesses and possibly involved persons were initially detained for questioning.

Potomac Shores is a rapidly growing, resort-style community along the Potomac River, roughly 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. It features modern single-family homes, townhouses, condos, over 850 acres of open space, extensive trails, parks, playgrounds, a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, pools, a fitness center, event spaces, and planned future additions including a Virginia Railway Express station and a walkable Marketplace district with shopping and dining. The basketball courts are part of the community’s recreational offerings, typically used for casual pickup games.

This fatal shooting has shaken the normally peaceful, family-oriented neighborhood and raised questions about safety in suburban recreational areas amid rising concerns over youth violence in Northern Virginia.

The investigation remains active, with no arrests announced as of Tuesday morning. Police are asking anyone with information—witnesses or others—to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or submit an anonymous tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Additional details will be released when available. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the Potomac Shores community.