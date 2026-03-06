Stafford Your Water Bill Could Rise: Stafford Advances Rate Increases While Data Centers Help Pay for New Pipes By Uriah Kiser Published March 6, 2026 at 3:00PM | Updated March 7, 2026 at 7:06AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #Drinking Water #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford Board of Supervisors