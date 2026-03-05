Early Voting Begins Tomorrow for Virginia’s Special Redistricting Referendum

Early voting commences tomorrow, Friday, March 6, across Virginia for the April 21 special election on a proposed constitutional amendment concerning congressional redistricting. The statewide referendum arises amid partisan tensions and legal battles, with Democrats framing it as a necessary, temporary response to redistricting actions in other states that could disadvantage them nationally. Republicans view it as an unconstitutional power grab aimed at partisan advantage.

If approved by voters, the amendment would permit the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts for upcoming elections to “restore fairness,” with Virginia’s standard bipartisan redistricting process—established by a 2020 voter-approved amendment—resuming after the 2030 census.

The ballot question reads: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?”

Virginia’s current congressional delegation stands at six Democrats and five Republicans. Proponents of the amendment argue it counters aggressive redistricting in Republican-led states, while opponents claim the proposed maps could shift the balance dramatically toward Democrats—potentially to a 10-1 split—by reshaping districts, including carving heavily Democratic areas like Fairfax County into multiple seats that extend into rural regions.

The measure follows legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly and signed into law. The Virginia Supreme Court has cleared the path for the vote to proceed despite ongoing challenges.

As early voting launches, key figures from both parties have issued strong statements.

In a release ahead of early voting, Governor Abigail Spanberger, Democrat, emphasized the amendment’s limited and responsive nature. “As early voting begins tomorrow on Virginia’s redistricting amendment, voters should know that Virginia’s approach is different. It is temporary, directly responsive to what other states decide to do, and — most importantly, it preserves Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting process for the future.

“I supported the formation of Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020, and that support has not changed. What has changed is what we’re seeing in states across the country — and a President who says he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats before this year’s midterm elections.

“Virginians have the opportunity to take action in response to this extraordinary moment in history. That’s why, as a Virginia voter, I’m voting in favor of this amendment.”

Rep. Ben Cline, Republican, Virginia’s 6th Distirct announced the launch of “Stop the Gerrymander,” a 501(c)(4) organization seeded with his campaign funds and led by operative John Pudner to mobilize voters against the referendum. In his statement, Cline called the effort an “illegal voter referendum” by Democrats to “unconstitutionally eliminate Republican representation in Congress for 91 percent of Virginia.”

“This is an issue that affects my own district, of course, but it’s also unfair to all Virginians, which is why this must be a statewide effort. And I am confident that our fair-minded citizens will reject this unconstitutional redrawing of district lines to benefit one political party over the other,” Cline said. “We are thrilled to add a professional like John Pudner to this team, because his ability to educate and organize voters is established and well known. With his help, we will defeat this referendum.”

Cline criticized the ballot language as deceptive and accused Democrats of undermining the 2020 bipartisan commission, which passed with 66% voter support. He added, “Just as they lied about keeping the cost of living low but now are rushing to raise taxes and electricity rates in Richmond, Virginia Democrats are lying about what this plan will do. Abigail Spanberger specially promised not to gerrymander Virginia, but now she’s behind this plan to disenfranchise nearly half of the law-abiding people in her state.”

“This illegal, partisan power grab must be stopped, and we the people are the ones who will have to stop it,” he concluded.

Early voting runs through April 18 in most areas, with in-person options, mail-in ballots, and drop boxes available. Statewide deadlines: Absentee ballot requests by mail due April 10 (5 p.m.); voter registration or changes by April 14; Election Day April 21, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by April 21 and received by noon April 24.

Local details for the area:

Stafford County

Early voting at General Registrar’s Office, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205, Stafford, VA 22554. Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. from March 6–April 17, plus Saturdays April 11 and 18, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. No early voting at George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center.

Drop boxes during early voting hours and on Election Day at polling places. Confirm polling locations at www.staffordcountyva.gov/voter-registration. Contact: (540) 658-4000.

Fredericksburg

Early voting at FXBG City Center (601 Caroline Street), 5th floor, March 6–April 18, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. weekdays, plus Saturdays April 11 and 18, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Drop box opens March 10 (rear of City Center, 24-hour, or inside office). More at www.fredericksburgva.gov/vote; text FXBG VOTE to 91896; call (540) 372-1030.

Prince William County

Early voting starts March 6 at main Office of Elections (9250 Lee Ave Suite 1, Manassas), expanding April 11–18 to multiple sites with extended hours (including evenings, Saturdays, Sundays). Details at www.pwcvotes.org. Contact: (703) 792-6470.

Manassas

Early voting March 6–April 18 at Voter Registration Office, with Saturdays April 11 and 18, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. More at www.manassasva.gov/voter_registration_and_elections.

Manassas Park

Early voting at City Hall (100 Park Central Plaza, Suite 103), Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays April 11 and 18, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Polling places on Election Day: High School Gymnasium (Precinct 1), Community Center (Precinct 2), City Hall (Precinct 3). Contact: (703) 335-8806.

Voters are urged to verify details and participate, as the outcome could influence Virginia’s role in national elections. For statewide resources, visit elections.virginia.gov.