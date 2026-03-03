Suspects charged in fatal Potomac Mills parking lot shooting

Prince William County police have arrested a 25-year-old Chesterfield County man in connection with the February 24 shooting death of a 34-year-old Alexandria resident in the parking lot of Potomac Mills mall.

Clifton Joseph Douglas, 25, of Chesterfield, was taken into custody on March 2 by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Chesterfield County. He faces charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Douglas is being held without bond, with a court date pending.

According to police, Douglas and another man, Beau Wade Bishop, 28, of Woodbridge, arrived at the mall to meet the victim, Baffour Asare Gundona, 34, of Alexandria. At one point, Douglas entered Gundona’s vehicle, where an altercation occurred, leading to Gundona being shot in the upper body. After the shooting, Douglas returned to Bishop, and the two fled the scene in their vehicle.

Officers responding to the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle around 7:09 p.m. on February 24 found Gundona collapsed outside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. Despite first aid efforts and transport to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect vehicle was later located outside Bishop’s home in Woodbridge, resulting in his arrest without incident on February 27. Bishop was charged with accessory after the fact and concealing or compounding offenses. He is also being held without bond, with a court date pending.

On March 1, detectives identified Douglas as the shooter and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Police previously described the incident as non-random, stemming from the planned meeting between the parties. The investigation continues, and authorities are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the event to contact Prince William police.

As previously reported by Potomac Local News, Gundona died following the shooting in the Potomac Mills parking lot, where he sustained injuries during an altercation inside a parked vehicle before collapsing outside.

Family members have remembered Gundona as “more than just a son and an older brother — he was a protector, a provider, and the heart of our family.”

This case highlights ongoing concerns about safety in public commercial areas, though authorities emphasize the targeted nature of the encounter. Additional details may be released as the investigation progresses.