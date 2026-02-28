Your Dream Stafford Home: Spacious Layout, Huge Kitchen, and Flexible Basement Ready for Family Life!

Imagine walking into a home where the living room feels wide-open and welcoming, the kitchen is massive enough to handle big family meals or holiday gatherings, and there’s plenty of extra space downstairs for whatever your lifestyle needs next. That’s the inviting reality at this wonderful single-family home at 85 Saint Roberts Drive in Stafford, VA, priced at $598,800 and perfectly positioned for your next chapter!

This lovingly cared-for gem (built 1992, with ~2,348 sq ft above grade and additional finished basement flexibility) delivers the kind of thoughtful layout that makes everyday living feel effortless and fun. Step inside to find a large open living room paired with a formal dining room—ideal for hosting dinners, game nights, or just relaxing together. The highlight? That huge kitchen, complete with modern flow that opens seamlessly into a spacious family room, creating the perfect heart-of-the-home spot for cooking, chatting, and unwinding.

Upstairs, four nicely sized bedrooms offer comfortable spaces for everyone, including a standout luxury primary bath that feels like a true retreat after a long day. The finished basement adds incredible versatility—turn it into a home theater, playroom, gym, guest suite, home office, or extra living area to suit your needs. With plenty of natural light and thoughtful design throughout, this home adapts beautifully to growing families, remote work, or multi-generational living.

Location in Stafford County puts convenience at your doorstep: easy access to shopping, dining, major commuter routes like I-95, Quantico, and beyond, plus the peaceful, family-friendly vibe that makes Stafford such a sought-after Northern Virginia community. It’s the ideal blend of space, comfort, and connectivity without sacrificing that welcoming, lived-in feel.

Whether you’re upsizing for more room to breathe, seeking a move-in-ready home with endless potential, or simply craving a place that feels right from the first step inside, this Stafford beauty checks every box for value, flexibility, and everyday joy.

Professional photos, Matterport virtual tour, and full floorplan are coming soon—don’t miss this one as it hits the market!

Ready to see it for yourself? Contact listing agent Mark Worrilow at Fathom Realty today: 📞 (703) 244-8702 📧 [email protected]

Schedule your private showing and discover why this home is the perfect fit for Stafford living!

MLS 0225209736

