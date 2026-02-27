Your Dream Family Home in Woodbridge: Spacious Colonial with Privacy, Deck, and Endless Space!

Picture this: pulling into a peaceful cul-de-sac, stepping onto your own front patio, and knowing there’s no neighbor directly behind you—just open space and privacy waiting in your backyard. That’s the everyday reality at this beautifully maintained 3-story colonial at 13209 Mountain Ash Ct in Woodbridge, VA, priced at $747,700 and ready for your family!

This lovingly cared-for brick-front gem (built 1987, ~3,479 sq ft) blends classic charm with practical, spacious living that checks every box for Northern Virginia buyers. Inside, you’ll find generously sized rooms throughout, including a great kitchen featuring a breakfast room that’s perfect for quick mornings or casual meals. The layout flows beautifully, with plenty of space for everyone to spread out and relax.

Head downstairs to the walkout finished basement—ideal for a home theater, play area, gym, guest suite, or extra living space with its own bedroom and full bath. Upstairs, the main levels offer comfortable, flexible rooms that adapt to your lifestyle.

Outside? Pure bliss. Enjoy the large deck for barbecues, entertaining, or just unwinding with views of your private backyard—no direct rear neighbors means more peace and quiet. The front patio adds welcoming curb appeal, and the attached garage plus driveway make parking a breeze.

Location is a commuter’s dream in Prince William County: close to shopping centers, major routes, and commuter lots for easy trips to DC, Quantico, or beyond. Woodbridge’s mix of suburban calm and convenient access makes this the ideal spot for families who want room to grow without sacrificing connectivity.

With five bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this home offers flexibility for growing families, multi-generational living, or even a dedicated home office setup. It’s move-in ready, professionally maintained, and coming soon with full photos, Matterport tour, and floorplan—don’t miss the open house this Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.!

Whether you’re upsizing for more space, seeking that rare cul-de-sac privacy, or just craving a home that feels both timeless and turnkey, this Woodbridge colonial delivers comfort, value, and that perfect Northern Virginia lifestyle.

Ready to make it yours? Contact listing agent Mark Worrilow at Fathom Realty today:

📞 (703) 244-8702

📧 [email protected]

Schedule your showing (or swing by the open house) and discover why this home won’t stay on the market long!

MLS 0225209736