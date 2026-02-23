Discover Your Dream Condo in the Heart of Manassas: Cozy, Convenient, and Ready for You!

Imagine waking up to the gentle glow of morning light streaming through your own private sunroom, sipping coffee while planning your day in one of Northern Virginia’s most vibrant spots.

Sound like a fantasy? Nope—it’s reality at this stunning 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo at 9360 Caspian Way #202 in Manassas, VA, listed for just $274,400!

Tucked away in the charming Hunters Square community, this gem is practically shouting “low-maintenance luxury” from the rooftops. We’re talking a bright, open layout that’s been lovingly refreshed with modern touches that’ll make you feel right at home from day one.

The kitchen? Updated and ready for your culinary adventures—whether that’s whipping up a quick weeknight meal or hosting friends for a casual get-together.

The bath? Sleek and stylish, because who doesn’t deserve a spa-like retreat after a long day?

But let’s talk about the stars of the show: that delightful sunroom and the in-unit washer/dryer. The sunroom is your versatile oasis—transform it into a cozy reading nook, a mini home office, a plant paradise, or just a spot to chill with year-round natural light.

And forget hauling laundry to a communal room; this condo’s got the convenience upgrade that sets it apart from the pack. Both bedrooms are spacious and inviting, perfect for first-time buyers, downsizers, or even savvy investors looking for a turnkey property.

Location? Oh, it’s unbeatable! Just minutes from Historic Old Town Manassas, where you can stroll to trendy restaurants, boutique shops, and fun community events.

Commuters, rejoice—the VRE Station is right nearby for stress-free trips to DC or beyond. Plus, pets are welcome with no restrictions, so your furry friends can join the fun. And here’s a pro tip: there’s even onsite parking for commercial vehicles if that’s your vibe.

Whether you’re craving that small-town charm with big-city access or just want a place that feels effortlessly “you,” this Manassas condo checks every box for comfort, value, and vibrant living. It’s a rare find in today’s market—don’t let it slip away!

Ready to make it yours? Contact listing agent Mark Worrilow at Fathom Realty today: (703) 244-8702 or [email protected]. Schedule a showing and step into your next chapter!

MLS 0225209736