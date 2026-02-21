Four Found Dead In Woodbridge Home

Four people, including a small child, were found dead inside a Woodbridge home Saturday morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded at 8:05 a.m. on February 21 to a residence in the 3400 block of Vale Court, in the 22192 ZIP code, for a reported stabbing, according to police. When officers arrived, they found four deceased individuals inside the home.

The victims include two adult women, an adult man, and a small child. Police said the presumed suspect, preliminarily identified as an adult woman, was also among the deceased. All four individuals died from apparent stab wounds.

Authorities said the incident appears to be contained within the home and that there is no active threat to the surrounding community. The deceased will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for further examination. Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The information was provided in a police release.