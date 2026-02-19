Prince William Resident Compares Data Centers to ‘Home Invasion’ at Prince William Board Meeting; Supervisor Boddye Pushes to Block Development on Former School Site By Uriah Kiser Published February 19, 2026 at 1:00PM Boddye This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #George Stewart #Kenny Boddye #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Victor Angry #Yesli Vega