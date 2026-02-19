Prince William

Resident Compares Data Centers to ‘Home Invasion’ at Prince William Board Meeting; Supervisor Boddye Pushes to Block Development on Former School Site

By Uriah Kiser
Boddye

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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