Woodbridge Students Suspended After ICE Walkout

Prince William County Public Schools has issued three-day suspensions to Woodbridge Senior High School students who left campus during a Feb. 13 student walkout protesting federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies.

Key Takeaways

Feb. 13, 2026 | Woodbridge High School | Prince William County

More than 250 Woodbridge students left campus during a student-organized protest and marched along Old Bridge Road.

PWCS confirmed three-day suspensions for students who left school property without authorization.

PWCS Communications Director Diana Gulotta confirmed discipline followed an attendance review process.

Other schools, including Gainesville Middle, held supervised on-campus demonstrations without reported suspensions.

Student organizers are promoting a county-wide “ICE OUT” walkout planned for Feb. 20.

Full Coverage

Prince William County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday that students at Woodbridge Senior High School who left campus during the Feb. 13 walkout are receiving three-day suspensions under the division’s Code of Behavior.

The protest was part of a nationwide wave of student demonstrations opposing recent federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement enforcement actions.

According to PWCS Communications Director Diana Gulotta, the school division used attendance records to identify students who were on campus before 10:30 a.m. but were absent after 10:30 a.m.

“Per our Code of Behavior, the school is suspending students who left school property,” Gulotta said. “The administration is using an attendance confirmation process that involves follow-up on students who were present at school at 10:30 but not present after that time.”

More than 250 Woodbridge students reportedly walked out of the building and marched along Old Bridge Road. Prince William County Police provided traffic control. No arrests or major incidents were reported, though traffic was temporarily disrupted.

A parent who contacted Potomac Local News described administrators processing students in hallways for extended periods while completing disciplinary paperwork. The source requested anonymity due to concerns about retaliation.

Earlier statements from PWCS had indicated discipline was under review for students who left school grounds. Tuesday’s confirmation marks the first verified suspensions tied to the Feb. 13 events.

Different Approaches at Other Schools

At Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, students walked out but remained on school property before returning to class. The principal described the event as mostly peaceful, though at least one altercation resulted in discipline under the Code of Behavior.

At Gainesville Middle School, Assistant Principal Abigail Sentman sent a Feb. 13 letter to families stating that a small, student-led walkout occurred in the afternoon. Students exited the building, gathered outside on school property, and later returned to class.

The letter stated the walkout was not school-sponsored and emphasized that staff provided adult supervision for both participating students and those who remained inside. No suspensions or significant incidents were reported.

The differing responses highlight how location — on-campus versus off-campus — affected disciplinary outcomes.

Feb. 20 County-Wide Walkout Planned

Student organizers using the Instagram account @pwcs_iceout are promoting a county-wide “ICE OUT” walkout scheduled for Friday, Feb. 20.

Flyers circulating among Colgan High School students advertise an after-school poster-making session on Tuesday, Feb. 17, in Room 1215. Materials encourage students to bring markers and a poster board.

Walkout times listed on various flyers include 9:30 a.m. during third period at the stadium or 1 to 1:40 p.m., exiting through Doors 4 and 5 to the driver education parking lot. The materials state the event is “not approved or endorsed” by school administration and assert that students “will not be punished in any way.”

Prince William County Public Schools has not publicly confirmed whether any classroom space has been formally approved for after-school organizing.

A Colgan parent raised concerns that using school facilities for political organizing could conflict with Policy 930, which governs community use of school facilities and generally requires formal applications and approval.

Potomac Local News asked PWCS whether the division has approved any after-school use of classrooms for walkout planning, what guidance is being provided to staff, and what safety measures will be implemented to prevent off-campus movement similar to Feb. 13.

Questions also asked whether messaging that students “will not be punished” aligns with Regulation 724-1, which requires documentation for absences and permits consequences for unauthorized departures, the PWCS Code of Behavior, and Virginia Code § 22.1-254(K), which allows one excused civic absence per year with certain requirements.

As of publication, the division had not provided additional responses beyond confirming the Woodbridge suspensions.

What the Policies Say

The PWCS Code of Behavior permits short-term suspensions of up to 10 days for leaving school grounds without permission. Students serving suspension may not return to campus or participate in school activities during that period.

Regulation 724-1 requires documentation for absences and allows consequences for unexcused absences or unauthorized departures.

Virginia law allows one excused civic absence per year under certain conditions, but does not provide an automatic exemption from school discipline for leaving campus without authorization.

The situation remains fluid as the Feb. 20 walkout approaches.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.