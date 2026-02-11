Prince William County will launch its Seniors Without Walls program in February 2026, rolling out rotating pop-up events as a bridge toward a future permanent senior center. County leaders say the model is designed to reach older adults who may not have access to traditional center-based programming.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Jan. 29, 2026, Potomac District Open House, Prince William County.

What happened: County staff announced a February launch for Seniors Without Walls, a half-day pop-up senior program rotating through community locations.

County staff announced a February launch for Seniors Without Walls, a half-day pop-up senior program rotating through community locations. Why it matters: Leaders say the lower-cost model helps reduce social isolation and expand access while long-term plans for a permanent senior center continue.

Leaders say the lower-cost model helps reduce social isolation and expand access while long-term plans for a permanent senior center continue. Who drove the news: County staff and Potomac District Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey during a district update.

Full Coverage

Prince William County is expanding services for older residents with the launch of Seniors Without Walls, a mobile, pop-up-style program that connects seniors to recreation, health information, and social activities without requiring a dedicated facility.

County staff said programming will begin in February 2026 and will operate as half-day events held at rotating sites across the county. Each session is expected to serve about 20 to 30 participants, depending on location and available space.

The initiative is designed as an interim step while the county continues evaluating options for a permanent senior center. Officials have previously discussed the need for expanded senior services as the county’s older adult population grows, particularly in areas where residents may lack transportation or access to centralized facilities.

According to background information shared at the Jan. 29 Potomac District Open House, the program builds on pilot efforts conducted in 2025. Those efforts included in-person programming and expanded virtual offerings through the county’s Center for Active Adults, which provides classes, social engagement opportunities, and wellness resources for residents ages 55 and older.

County staff described the pop-up model as flexible and scalable, allowing programming to move into underserved neighborhoods, faith-based facilities, community rooms, and other accessible spaces. Activities may include light recreation, educational workshops, health screenings, and opportunities for social connection.

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey said the approach allows the county to begin addressing senior isolation now, rather than waiting for a larger capital project to proceed.

Staff indicated the county expects to seek additional dedicated staff in fiscal year 2027 to support the program’s expansion. No timeline has been set for the construction of a permanent senior center, but officials said Seniors Without Walls will help inform long-term planning by identifying participation trends and community demand.

Prince William County’s senior population has steadily increased in recent years, reflecting broader demographic shifts across Northern Virginia. County leaders have repeatedly cited reducing isolation, improving access to services, and supporting aging in place as priorities in strategic planning discussions.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.